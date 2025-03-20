DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

DouYu International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $267.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $1.87. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $155.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

DouYu International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $9.94 per share. This is a boost from DouYu International’s previous — dividend of $9.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athos Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in DouYu International by 61.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

