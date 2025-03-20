Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Update

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 356,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dorchester Minerals

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $200,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,373.80. This represents a 15.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $100,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,758. The trade was a 2.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,145 shares of company stock valued at $921,407. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 896,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 0.3 %

DMLP stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.08. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 36.86%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7394 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 139.15%.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.