Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $164.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

