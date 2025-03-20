Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 329,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,393,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,410,000 after acquiring an additional 161,855 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 348,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $40.80 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

