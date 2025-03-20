Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $150.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.91.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

