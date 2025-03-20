Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Sells A$67,249,577.70 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider David Dicker sold 8,302,417 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.10 ($5.16), for a total value of A$67,249,577.70 ($42,834,125.92).

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Dicker Data Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

