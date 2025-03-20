Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 2,656 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Dexterra Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.