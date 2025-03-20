DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 2.0% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,268.76. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

DexCom Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

