DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DexCom by 44.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 314,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after buying an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,180,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,134,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 305.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,268.76. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

View Our Latest Report on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $73.38 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.