DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Boosted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 622,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 235,458 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in DexCom by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 13,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 3.8 %

DexCom stock opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

