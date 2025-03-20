Develop North (LON:DVNO) Announces Earnings Results

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Develop North had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Develop North Stock Performance

Shares of DVNO stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £19.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.16. Develop North has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.43.

Develop North Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Develop North’s payout ratio is 118.54%.

Develop North Company Profile

Develop North PLC, an investment company, provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. The company also invests in financial assets comprising loans. It makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, selected loan financings, subordinated loans, and other debt instruments.

