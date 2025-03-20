Desktop Metal (DM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect Desktop Metal to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of DM opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $91.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

