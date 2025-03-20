Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Announces $0.29 Dividend

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2857 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of QQQY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.10. 47,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,198. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $50.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30.

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

