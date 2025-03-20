David Burke Sells 33,773 Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider David Burke sold 33,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,408 ($18.32), for a total value of £475,523.84 ($618,607.83).

Keller Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 1,368 ($17.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £996.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. Keller Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,006 ($13.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,704 ($22.17). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,356.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,494.40.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 earnings per share for the current year.

Keller Group Increases Dividend

Keller Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 33.10 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $16.60. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.77%.

(Get Free Report)

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.