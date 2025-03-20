David Burke Sells 33,773 Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider David Burke sold 33,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,408 ($18.32), for a total value of £475,523.84 ($618,607.83).
Keller Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of KLR opened at GBX 1,368 ($17.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £996.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. Keller Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,006 ($13.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,704 ($22.17). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,356.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,494.40.
Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 earnings per share for the current year.
Keller Group Increases Dividend
Keller Group Company Profile
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keller Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 5 Reasons Oracle Is Undervalued and Ready to Rebound
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.