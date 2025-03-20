Daiwa America Downgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Hold

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.12 million, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. HUYA has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 4,396.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HUYA by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 164,112 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

