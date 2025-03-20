Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 7,106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned 0.35% of Dada Nexus worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,347,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.25 million during the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 20.95%.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

