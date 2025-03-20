D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE DHI opened at $130.48 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $199.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
