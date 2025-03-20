Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $123,154.50 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $123,154.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,329.44. This represents a 7.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Callos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Andrew Callos sold 100 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,500.00.

On Thursday, March 6th, Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $144,565.07.

CYTK opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.95. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $75.71.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

