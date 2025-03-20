Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 19th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that specialize in developing and providing technologies, products, and services designed to protect data, networks, and computer systems from digital threats and cyberattacks. These stocks offer investors exposure to the expanding cybersecurity industry, which is becoming increasingly critical as reliance on digital infrastructure continues to grow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,552,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,715,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.56. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $146.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $13.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.12. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 737.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

