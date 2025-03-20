Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – March 20th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to shares in companies that provide products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and data from cyber threats such as hacking, malware, and other digital attacks. These stocks are often associated with firms specializing in areas like network security, data encryption, threat intelligence, and incident response, and they tend to attract investors interested in technology and security sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.19. 8,106,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,755,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $146.74 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,922. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.33. 1,056,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,744,157. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Featured Stories