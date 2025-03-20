CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Down 14.9% in February

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

