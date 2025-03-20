Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWK
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 0.4 %
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cushman & Wakefield
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.