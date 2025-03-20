Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CWK opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.40. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

