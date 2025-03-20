Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,166.90. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 21,797 shares valued at $7,436,255. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CW traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.94. 49,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,252. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.23 and a 200-day moving average of $345.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $242.52 and a 1-year high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

