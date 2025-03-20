CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA) Insider Raymond John Bench Acquires 11,070 Shares

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Free Report) insider Raymond John Bench purchased 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £2,988.90 ($3,888.25).

CT Automotive Group Stock Performance

CTA stock opened at GBX 26.40 ($0.34) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. CT Automotive Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.11.

CT Automotive Group Company Profile

CT Automotive is engaged in the design, development and manufacture of bespoke automotive interior finishes (for example dashboard panels and fascia finishes) and kinematic assemblies (for example air registers, arm rests, deployable cup holders and storage systems), as well as their associated tooling.

CT Automotive’s operating model enables it to pursue a price leadership strategy, supplying high quality parts to customers at a lower overall landed cost than competitors.

Featured Stories

