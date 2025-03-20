CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA) Insider Raymond John Bench Acquires 11,070 Shares

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Free Report) insider Raymond John Bench purchased 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £2,988.90 ($3,888.25).
CT Automotive Group Stock Performance
CTA stock opened at GBX 26.40 ($0.34) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. CT Automotive Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.11.
CT Automotive Group Company Profile
CT Automotive’s operating model enables it to pursue a price leadership strategy, supplying high quality parts to customers at a lower overall landed cost than competitors.
