CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,840,117,000 after purchasing an additional 455,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,087,000 after purchasing an additional 190,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,345,000 after buying an additional 299,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after buying an additional 6,730,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CSX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after buying an additional 1,447,651 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.