Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 178,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Crexendo Price Performance

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $160.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Insider Transactions at Crexendo

In related news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 229,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $1,262,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 445,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,972.50. This trade represents a 33.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,143.89. This trade represents a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,818. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Crexendo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Crexendo by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Crexendo by 41.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Crexendo by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

