Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 2,487 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3,711.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

