Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 166 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,281,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $465,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $422,202,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,217,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $342,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $247.46 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $239.50 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.30.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

