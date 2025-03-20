Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $100.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average of $99.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

