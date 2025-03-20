Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $258,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after acquiring an additional 948,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $313,769,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG opened at $492.06 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.62.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

