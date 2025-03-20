Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $250,000 Stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.21% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MILN. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 182.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MILN opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

