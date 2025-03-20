Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $228,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

