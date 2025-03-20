Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FDRR opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $545.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.