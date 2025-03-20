Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 11,239 Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Eventide High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Eventide High Dividend ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62. Eventide High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $28.19.
Eventide High Dividend ETF Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eventide High Dividend ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eventide High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventide High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.