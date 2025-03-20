Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 11,239 Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Eventide High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Eventide High Dividend ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62. Eventide High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

Eventide High Dividend ETF Profile

The Eventide High Dividend ETF (ELCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US stocks, selected through fundamental research and values-based principles. The fund seeks income, income growth, and long-term capital appreciation.

