Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.49% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NVBW stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.39. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF Company Profile

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NVBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NVBW was launched on Oct 31, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.