Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 536 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $206.37 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.89. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

