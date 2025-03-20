Cranswick’s (CWK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Cranswick stock traded up GBX 48.20 ($0.63) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,938.20 ($64.24). 84,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,190. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 3,995 ($51.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,260 ($68.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,924.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,934.67.

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

