Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Coya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

