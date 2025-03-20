Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,102 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after buying an additional 1,332,522 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,507,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in DexCom by 44.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after buying an additional 876,739 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DexCom by 182.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,143,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after buying an additional 739,000 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 3.8 %

DexCom stock opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

