Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.51.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $375.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 735.41, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,319,124. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

