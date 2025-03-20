Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,194 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,748,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,149,000 after purchasing an additional 921,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,959,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,055,000 after purchasing an additional 135,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.