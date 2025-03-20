Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 172,275 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,275 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.28% of Blue Owl Capital worth $16,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 16.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3,524.0% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OBDC. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

