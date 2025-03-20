Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,548,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,044,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $334.42 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.97.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

