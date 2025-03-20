Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 8,568 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.91.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.