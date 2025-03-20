Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 1699457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.37 million, a PE ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.63.

Cora Gold is focused on delivering long-term value to shareholders through advancing proven gold deposits in West Africa towards production. Led by a team with a track record in making multi-million-ounce gold discoveries that have been developed into operating mines, the Company has two de-risked project areas within known gold belts in Mali and Senegal.

