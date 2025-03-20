Contrasting Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A Digihost Technology -41.33% -36.00% -25.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 0.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prestige Wealth and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.15%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Digihost Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth $639,912.00 7.04 -$6.88 million N/A N/A Digihost Technology $42.15 million 1.18 -$21.89 million ($0.54) -2.53

Prestige Wealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digihost Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Prestige Wealth has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.68, indicating that its share price is 468% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prestige Wealth beats Digihost Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

