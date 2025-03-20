Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Takes $2.13 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 159.12%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

