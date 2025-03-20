Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Purchases New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 304,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,057,000. EQT accounts for about 0.9% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.05% of EQT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

EQT Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EQT opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

