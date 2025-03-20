Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 20,792 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,792 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Replimune Group worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Replimune Group by 145.8% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Replimune Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 36,689 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $885.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.30. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on REPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

