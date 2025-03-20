Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 69,700 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Sangoma Technologies worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Sangoma Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 90,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,204,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 127,808 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $156.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.39.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.